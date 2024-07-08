After months of speculation, Nasreddine Nabi has finally been unveiled as the new coach of Kaizer Chiefs

Despite meeting only days in charge, Nabi already faces an issue as his assistant coach, Fernando da Cruz, could leave the club after only a month in Soweto

Fans took to social media to welcome Nabi to the squad as they believe the Tunisian will end the decade-long drought at Amakhosi

Nasreddine Nabi could lose a key member of his staff after joining Kaizer Chiefs. Image: nabinasreddine

Source: Instagram

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi already faces a battle days after joining Kaizer Chiefs as his assistant coach, Fernando da Cruz, could leave Amakhosi.

Da Cruz joined Amakhosi in June, but the assistant coach has reportedly been contacted by former side FAR Rabat, meaning Nabi could be without his right-hand man at the Soweto giants.

Nasreddine Nabi takes over at Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs unveiled Nabi in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nabi, who joined the side during their pre-season trip to Turkey, was officially unveiled by the Chiefs on Sunday, 7 July 2024, via their Twitter profile.

The club tweeted:

“We are delighted to welcome coach Nasreddine Nabi to the Kaizer Chiefs family. We are happy to have you with us, coach.”

According to reports, Nabi has signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year at the club, while he will earn a salary of R783 000.

Fans are excited by Nabi’s arrival

Amakhosi fans took to social media to welcome Nabi to the club as they believe the Tunisian will be the man to bring glory back to Naturena.

Ndukenhle MrSir Buthelezi back Nabi:

“Of course, yes, I totally believe he is the right man to end Kaizer Chiefs’ drought.”

Eric Ma-Enza Khoele is excited:

“He’s a proven winner; Kaizer Chiefs have done well in acquiring his services and allowed him to bring his own technical team.”

Jambo Reloaded eyes silverware:

“Chiefs is heading in the right direction now. The cup drought is over now.”

Mfihlo Magesh Manana is a proud fan:

“For sure, back on the game, more wins for Amakhosi.”

Nkosinathi Mlotshwa called for patience:

“He needs new players at Kaizer Chiefs, and I hope the fans will be patient with him.”

Nasreddine Nabi shows he has fire in his belly

As Briefly News reported, Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi showed he has passion to spare after angrily confronting a local journalist after his last game at FAR Rabat.

The new Kaizer Chiefs coach was seen arguing with a journalist after Rabat lost the Throne Cup final 2-1 to Raja Casablanca on Monday, 1 July 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News