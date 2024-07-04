Amakhosi legend Nstie Maphike obtained an LLB degree from Unisa to add to his list of achievements on and off the field.

The 58-year-old, who had a decorated football career as a defender, has dedicated his life to education and holds several qualifications

Local football fans applauded the Chiefs' legend, who currently works as an educator at the Soweto club

Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike achieved an Unisa degree at 58. Image: MaphikeNtsie

Source: Twitter

Ntsie Maphike, a Kaizer Chiefs legend, impressed Mzansi after obtaining an LLB degree (Bachelor of Laws) from Unisa at 58.

After a decorated career as an Amakhosi defender, Maphike has obtained multiple degrees and currently serves as an educator at the Soweto club.

Ntsie Maphike said life is about decisions

Maphike graduates from Unisa, according to the tweet below:

Speaking on the Unisa website, Maphike said education is a viable alternative for life after football after he joined fellow Mzansi legend Desiree Ellis by achieving educational honours.

Maphike said:

"Education is for a lifetime compared to football, which only has a life span of about ten years if one is lucky. The simple choice is, do you want to go on pension at the age of thirty (30) or sixty-five (65)? Life is about making good choices."

Fans applaud Maphike

Local netizens took to social media to applaud Maphike for achieving his LLB degree, while earlier this year, former coach Pitso Mosimane received an honorary doctorate from UJ.

Dumisani Hlongwane was proud:

"Education knows no age. Proud of you, legend."

Kgethi Phakeng admired Maphike:

"Beautiful! Congratulations to him on making the decision, working hard and making it happen!"

Edwin Taele praised Maphike:

"Mooi, man."

Michelle Moreana called Maphike an inspiration:

"Inspired."

Jimmy backed Maphike:

"Well done, brother."

Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Turkey for a pre-season tour

As Briefly News reported, Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs will depart from South Africa on Thursday, 4 July 2024, for a pre-season tour in Turkey.

The PSL giants will head to Europe for pre-season for the first time in 21 years as they look to improve their performance last season when they finished tenth in the top-flight.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News