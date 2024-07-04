DJ Maphorisa recently shared his plans and declared that he has big plans for the South African music industry

The renowned DJ/ producer says he intends to change the music landscape permanently, and his supporters believe in him

Meanwhile, others are doubtful of Porry's declaration and have instead brought up the gatekeeping allegations

DJ Maphorisa claims he has plans for the South African music industry, declaring that something huge is coming.

DJ Maphorisa vows to change the game

It appears that DJ Maphorisa has some tricks up his sleeve after making a bold declaration to his followers.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Manzi Nte hitmaker hinted that he would elevate the local music scene for good.

Maphorisa emerged in the late 2000s and was signed to Kalawa Jazmee, a record label co-owned by his mentor and friend, Oskido.

After establishing a name for himself through his work with artists like Uhuru, Wizkid and Drake, Porry became a force to be reckoned with his vibrant style of production and passion for music. And he plans to take it further:

"I’m going to change the game for good now, permanently. Just watch."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's announcement

Fans are looking forward to whatever it is that Porry has in store for them, confident that it's something big:

klaz325 said:

"Lowrd Porry has spoken!"

AllaikaSipho showed love to Maphorisa:

"Salute! People can say whatever they want, but some of us believe you. Cook, Lawd Phori."

VanguardRSA hyped Maphorisa up:

"You already changed it, and you remain unmatched. Now you want to do it again? Lward Phori!"

Meanwhile, others raised the gatekeeping allegations:

_anthree said:

"Stop robbing artists, grootman."

@Redhair_Skipper suggested:

"Start by leaving other artists alone!"

lloydBM__ wrote:

"In terms of sound, you don’t have a distinct sound; you piggyback off others' and add your name to it. It doesn’t really change the game. More than anything, you need this “Scorpion Kings” thing to stay relevant."

