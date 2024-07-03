Arthur Mafokate's son recently opened up about the struggles of being born into fame

AJ said continuing his father's legacy in the music industry would be a challenge, saying he had big shoes to fill

Meanwhile, AJ's appearance on Born Into Fame with his sister, Owami, has made supporters admire their relationship

Arthur Mafokate’s son AJ opened up about continuing his father's legacy. Images: ajmafokate

AJ Mafokate opened up about being Arthur Mafokate's child and the challenges that come with it.

AJ Mafokate opens up about being famous

Arthur Mafokate's son recently got candid about being the child of a famous musician.

AJ, who is a musician in his own right and a reality TV star, said there were perks to being born into fame, including the opportunities that come with it. AJ acknowledges the pressure that comes with continuing his dad's legacy.

Speaking to Showmax, the LaFamilia hitmaker opened up about the struggles of being the King of Kwaito's child and navigating his dad's neverending scandals.

"The things that are in the news have a direct impact on my career. People overlook us and just focus on the things that are said about our father. There is a lot of pressure to continue the legacy my dad built."

Mzansi shows love to Arthur Mafokate's children

After jumping into the new Showmax show, Born Into Fame, netizens are loving the bond between Arthur Mafokate's children, AJ and Owami:

EsonasihleM said:

"Their parents should be proud!"

SavageMaveriick wrote:

"I need this for me and my sibling."

vigilanceblues admired the pair:

"I cherish their relationship."

__joyh posted:

"I love them so much. Their relationship makes me want a big brother."

Melo_Malebo praised the siblings:

"Nothing beats good manners and respect for yourself and the people around you."

Ishmael reportedly takes Arthur Mafokate to court

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Ishmael Morale taking Arthur Mafokate to court.

This after the Roba Letheka hitmaker claimed that his former record label boss barely paid him his royalties after the success of his early 2000s hit songs, saying he wanted what was due to him.

