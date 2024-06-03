Arthur Mafokate's children, AJ and Owami Mafokate are set to release their first project together, an EP called LaFamilia , in June

AJ announced the project on Instagram, sharing the excitement of bonding with his sister over their shared love for music

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, with many congratulating the siblings on social media

Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate's two children, AJ and Owami Mafokate, are gearing up for the release of their first project together. AJ announced that the EP, dubbed LaFamilia, will drop in June.

Arthur Mafokate’s kids AJ and Owami Mafokate have announced releasing an EP. Image: @ajmafokate and @arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

AJ shares details about his project with Owami

Talent indeed runs in the Mafokate family. Famous star Arthur Mafokate's kids are following in his footsteps and doing exceptionally well.

Taking to his Instagram recently, AJ shared that his first-ever project with his sister Owami Mafokate is dropping soon. He added that the experience was excellent as he bonded with his little sister over something they both enjoy. The post's caption read:

"@owamimafokate & I are releasing #LaFamilia in June, producing a project with your lil sister is an amazing, experience. We got to bond over something we both love. We captured heartbreak, grace, struggle and triumph in the upcoming project. Can’t wait to release this baby."

Mzansi can't wait for AJ and Owami Mafokate's project

Social media users are excited about the stars' upcoming project. Many congratulated the siblings on their EP.

@ginatheguest said:

"Congratulations my people. Super proud of you both!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@royalplush.sa wrote:

"Major excitement for the sound coming ️"

@valentine_mathe commented:

"Congratulations you guys! I know it's gonna be amazing❤️"

Prince Kaybee to link up with fan for new song, Mzansi impressed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee recently made plans to work with an aspiring vocalist. The man impressed netizens as well as Kaybee when he sang over his beat. One thing led to another, and the Shuk Shuk hitmaker booked a session for them to make magic together.

Prince Kaybee has been working on new music and may have found someone to add an extra touch to one of his new songs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News