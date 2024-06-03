Arthur Mafokate’s Children AJ and Owami Mafokate Announce Upcoming EP Titled ‘LaFamilia’, SA Amped
- Arthur Mafokate's children, AJ and Owami Mafokate are set to release their first project together, an EP called LaFamilia, in June
- AJ announced the project on Instagram, sharing the excitement of bonding with his sister over their shared love for music
- Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, with many congratulating the siblings on social media
Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate's two children, AJ and Owami Mafokate, are gearing up for the release of their first project together. AJ announced that the EP, dubbed LaFamilia, will drop in June.
AJ shares details about his project with Owami
Talent indeed runs in the Mafokate family. Famous star Arthur Mafokate's kids are following in his footsteps and doing exceptionally well.
Taking to his Instagram recently, AJ shared that his first-ever project with his sister Owami Mafokate is dropping soon. He added that the experience was excellent as he bonded with his little sister over something they both enjoy. The post's caption read:
"@owamimafokate & I are releasing #LaFamilia in June, producing a project with your lil sister is an amazing, experience. We got to bond over something we both love. We captured heartbreak, grace, struggle and triumph in the upcoming project. Can’t wait to release this baby."
Mzansi can't wait for AJ and Owami Mafokate's project
Social media users are excited about the stars' upcoming project. Many congratulated the siblings on their EP.
@ginatheguest said:
"Congratulations my people. Super proud of you both!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
@royalplush.sa wrote:
"Major excitement for the sound coming ️"
@valentine_mathe commented:
"Congratulations you guys! I know it's gonna be amazing❤️"
Prince Kaybee to link up with fan for new song, Mzansi impressed
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee recently made plans to work with an aspiring vocalist. The man impressed netizens as well as Kaybee when he sang over his beat. One thing led to another, and the Shuk Shuk hitmaker booked a session for them to make magic together.
Prince Kaybee has been working on new music and may have found someone to add an extra touch to one of his new songs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.