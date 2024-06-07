A Mzansi couple wowed the internet with their stunning at-home work setup

The two engineers have actual couple goals as they strive to win together

They graduated from university at the same time and are both seeking career growth together

A Mzansi couple had the internet green with envy after showing off their stunning work setup.

The couple graduated together from the University of Cape Town showing great teamwork and support from each other.

Couple goals

Hope Mudau and her boyfriend showed off their cute relationship on TikTok. Mudau showed the internet hers and her boyfriend’s at home work setups.

The two engineers focus on multiple screens at once. Mudau is a Civil Engineer, her boyfriend is a Software Engineer. The two made sure to install top notch tools in their spaces for a smooth work environment. The boyfriend has three screens that he stares at during work hours an rests on a cushioned chair.

Mudau also has a beautiful workspace with beautiful lighting and a couple of screens competing for her attention as she works.

See video below:

Beautiful spaces

The neat and beautiful spaces that the couple have transformed into their offices help them stay motivated to work. The couple infused beautiful pastel colours with darker tones for a luxurious look.

Mudau captioned her clip:

"My boyfriend and I’s work setups vs our careers…if I hear you say I should be in IT!"

Netizens were wowed by the couple’s home offices and commented:

@ThabisoMduh is in awe of how cool their setup is:

"This is the coolest thing ever!!. Its like you are gamers."

@greacemade is inspired to upgrade their qualification:

"Inspired!!! Nice setup. I need to upgrade. Doing Msc in Chemical Engineering."

@Goeroënigo now knows what they want in love:

"Relationship goals I need a wife in engineering."

@thatomofokeng17 can't get over the beautiful relationship:

"I want to have this type of love."

Briefly loves all things love

Briefly News reported that socialite Jessica Nkosi and her actor husband, TK Dlamini, have Mzansi gushing over their love story. One person posted a picture of the couple on Twitter, appreciating their beauty.

People were impressed by the post and flooded the former Uzalo and Isibaya actors with compliments.

