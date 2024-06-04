A madly in love couple from Cape Town wowed the internet with their love story

The couple stunned the internet when they posted their merged ID document to show the world how much they love each other

The obviously photoshopped photo has everyone, including celebrities, wanting to jump on the romantic trend

A Mzansi couple wowed the internet with their merged ID.

A madly in love couple can’t stop showing each other love after being together for a couple of years.

Together forever

Philanthropist Siyabonga Khusela has always been a romantic partner. We were first introduced to the hopeless romantic when he paddled his bike all the way to Town from Langa township in the Western Cape to deliver his then-girlfriend’s lunch noodles.

Khusela has now found love and has not brushed off his romantic side. He now found a way to announce his relationship with his girlfriend and baby mama Lathitha.

The ID document placed the pair under the same surname, Khusela. Their identity number states:

“It doesn’t matter.”

Date of birth:

“We celebrate together.”

Status:

“In a relationship.”

Til death do us part

The post made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. @complexrori shared the picture and captioned it:

“All married couples must have this.”

@Bongs_Mahlangu states that:

“If he doesn’t want this then we shouldn’t be married.”

@ladyhuneybee burst everyone’s bubble by saying:

“Do you think it shall stop them from cheating?”

@bydega is here for all of this:

“This is really a brilliant idea.”

Mzansi’s favourite romantic guy, Dr Musa Mthombeni chimed in via Instagram stories and said:

“What time does Home Affairs open tomorrow? I need this.”

A love story

Mr Romance, Siya Khusela spoke to Briefly about his wonderful relationship and said:

“Our love story started in 2022. Let me go back a bit, we have been friends on Facebook since 2018, and we used to chat through messages, just casual talk. Then one day, while I was at the shopping mall passing by Studio 88, I saw a familiar face. Even though I had never met her before, I was certain it was her.

"I decided to go into the store and say hello. That day, I realized I had feelings for her, and I wanted to ask her to be my girlfriend. Luckily, when I expressed my feelings, she said she felt the same way. Since then, we have been a couple. Our relationship is going well, especially now that we have a 5-month-old son. I have big plans for my family, and I hope that God blesses us.”

Love is forever

