A Mzansi man went viral after footage of him popping the big question was posted on TikTok

A man romantically proposed to his girlfriend in a surprising and heartwarming way at a Spur restaurant

The video was met with an outpour of loving comments from netizens who were touched by the display of love

There was love and a warm fuzzy feeling all around when a Mzansi man decided to go down on one knee at a local restaurant.

Man proposes at Spur

A heartwarming TikTok video shared by @user95137343 shows an excited Spur waitress approaching a couple at their table with a sign that reads, "Will You Marry Me?"

The man can be seen nervously getting up from his seat as he prepares to get down on one knee and pop the big question to his girlfriend, who is overcome with shock and emotion as the waiters scream and cheer in the background.

Watch the video below to see the sweet moment the bride-to-be blushes beautifully:

Mzansi celebrates newly engaged couple

The post's comments section was abuzz with sweet and heartfelt comments, as people gushed about the sweet proposal and celebrated the couple's love.

A saidK

"At Spur? Automatic yes from me ❤️."

Bevelinax replied:

"Romance is not dead ."

Nonty Nontz responded:

"Aaah this is so cute ❤️."

Divine Rammutla commented:

"This is beautiful!! congratulations ."

lotus responded:

"The way the workers were so happy and dancing is so cute ."

loveroflife123 responded:

"Congratulations guys."

