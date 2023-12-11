A Twitter post by user @lungympisane reveals that their cousin provides only R1000 a month for three children

The shocking part of the tweet is that the children's mother and grandmother seemingly see no issue with the minimal child support

The comment section of the tweet becomes a battleground as Mzansi citizens express their outrage

In a viral tweet that has since ignited a storm of reactions, user @lungympisane laid bare a concerning situation regarding child support in Mzansi.

This man's child support story had many people feeling angry, as this happens far too often. Image: Getty Images

Man exposed for paying R1000 child support for three kids

The tweet reveals that the user's cousin allocates a mere R1000 a month to support his three children, the youngest being just 14 months old. Even more alarming is that the children's mother and grandmother find no fault in this skimpy amount.

The revelation sent shockwaves across social media platforms, with Mzansi users expressing their collective disbelief and anger. The tweet opened a window into a broader conversation about the responsibility and obligation of parents to adequately provide for their children. Many users questioned the moral and legal aspects of providing such a paltry amount for raising three kids.

What adds a layer of complexity to the situation is the apparent acceptance of this minimal child support by the children's mother and grandmother. This revelation sparked discussions about societal expectations, financial responsibility, and the normalisation of inadequate support in certain circumstances.

See post below:

Mzansi people burst into rage

The comment section of the tweet became a digital battleground, with users expressing their fury at the perceived neglect and lack of responsibility. Some users went as far as labelling the cousin as "disgusting," emphasising the need for a broader societal conversation around child support norms and legal obligations.

Read some comments:

@Donna_Cruise was angry:

“He’s disgusting.”

@TomHarry1878 shared:

“You'll find that he earns a good salary too. R1K buys nothing in this economy.”

@iloveprincekayb said:

“Maintenance court is the answer in this case. They asses his salary, then decide on what's the reasonable amount each child deserves.”

@Philile04528827 is in the same boat:

“Lol, my baby daddy is a project manager at Eskom. I'm sure he earns a decent amount, and that's what I also get R1k.”

