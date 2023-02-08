A Twitter post about a doctor who took care of a child he thought was his but later found out it was all a lie went viral

The post on Twitter details how the medical professional reacted to realising that he was taking care of a child who wasn't his

Online peeps could not stop raving about the wild story and most were not shy to share their thoughts

A doctor discovered the child he supported for 11 years wasn't his. The man reacted to the news by taking legal action.

A man reacted to finding out that his 11-year-old son wasn't his by suing the mother. Image: Ivan Pantic/Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Online users picked sides in the comments, some argued in favour of the man, but others thought he was wrong.

Doctor takes woman to court for making him raise child that wasn't his

A story went viral on Twitter explaining how a man reacted to finding out he was taking care of another man's child. The man from Bulawayo works as a pathologist and has been paying child support for 11 years.

The post alleges that the lady cheated from 2011 to June 2012. The doctor did a DNA test on the child, which concluded that he wasn't the father. He is taking legal action for the misrepresentation and suing for R2.7 million. Read the full post below:

Twitter users react to doctor's story

Netizens love to hear about people's love life. Many peeps expressed that they were in full support of the doctor. Other people said that the doctor should have been careful and tested the child earlier.

@Matema_ commented:

"What's done is done. He must just adopt the child."

@HloniLF commented:

"I hope he gets every cent. I don't know why DNA is still not compulsory at birth."

@_Thabo09 commented:

"DNA tests are very important. They should be mandatory with having your name in the birth certificate as the true father of your kids."

@JustStar_ commented:

"I hope he wins."

@Moikemedi commented:

"Mmm I hear him, but he didn't do his own due diligence. I'm gonna check paternity for kids that I can see look like me. No room for chance."

@VanDerMohammed commented:

"That mistress better pay the poor doctor."

