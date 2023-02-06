A man and the mother of his child went viral after their phone conversation made it to social media

The viral Twitter post left people in stitches as the father was harsh with his child over the phone

People could not stop cracking up as the man lost his temper with his baby's mother and the child

A phone call of a man speaking to his baby mama went viral. People were in stitches over how rude the man was.

People couldn't believe how he spoke to his child, who was excited to speak to him. Online users cracked jokes about the man's attitude.

Deadbeat dad's phone call goes viral on Twitter

A man called his baby mama asking for R150 and he was not happy with her answer. The clip of the couple's phone call had people in stitches.

The man called and his child, surprised to hear her father's voice, asked if it was really him. She was answered harshly and ordered to give the phone to the mother. The guy tells the lady he urgently needs R150, but she immediately mentions she has a headache and that the child keeps tugging at her. She added that she would only go to the clinic on the second day of the month.

The man yelled that she should put the kids aside because he had an important issue and she should stop telling him about them. At the end of the , the child gets the phone back calling out to him and he responds:

"Hai! Leave me alone! Hang up and leave me alone."

South Africans react to phone call between deadbeat dad and mother

Netizens love to hear the tea about people's relationship trouble. People had jokes about the man on the phone call. Some remarked on how money causes problems for many people.

@Matholebula commented:

"I have no words for this ninja."

@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN commented:

"Nah money is a problem bro."

@This_IsHombs commented:

"Is the kid even his? Akacasukile kanje. [He is so irritated']"

@KK_beatz1 commented:

"Nothing worse than stressing about money."

@Asseco_M commented:

"He hates his kids no ways."

@SaboSizwe commented:

Waze wayphoxa ingane isamjabulela. [He disappointed the child who so happy to hear from him.]"

13-Year-old slams deadbeat dad over Christmas gifts, fiery texts impress peeps

Briefly News previously reported that a 13-year-old boy's conversation with his deadbeat father over Christmas gifts got netizens talking.

The conversation was leaked on Facebook by his mother, who hailed her son for handling his deadbeat dad very well.

In the leaked convo, the boy asked his father for Christmas gifts and was told they would have got some were it not for his mum.

