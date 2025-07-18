South African actress Minnie Dlamini remembered the late former President Nelson Mandela on his heavenly birthday

The Honeymoon star reminisced on the moment she had with Mandela when she was 12 years old

Many netizens reacted to Minnie Dlamini's story of how she met Nelson Mandela back in 2002

Minnie Dlamini opened up about how she met Nelson Mandela. Image: Jesse Grant and Oupa Bopape

It would've been the former President of the Republic of South Africa, Nelson Mandela's birthday, on Friday, 18 July 2025, if he were still alive. Mzansi's famous actress, Minnie Dlamini, decided it was time she shared her story on how she had met the late former president in 2002.

Recently, Dlamini went on social media and shared a picture she had taken when she was 12 years old with Tata Nelson Mandela at his Houghton home after she won the Little Miss SA title.

She shared her touching story of how she manifested to meet Mandela back in the days and also how they ended up meeting. Dlamini who was praised for her growth also mentioned how she yapped the entire time she had a sit-down with the late former president.

She wrote:

"Happy #MandelaDay South Africa. Story time…Meeting uTata was one of the highlights of my life at just 12years old. I set a goal and I stopped at nothing to achieve it, I knew all the Miss South Africa and Little Miss South Africa winners always met him. So at 9 years old, I started taking pageants seriously. I competed in every pageant I could find, I trained and worked on my walk, stage presence, and of course, my interview skills, until I won the title in 2002 💎 My final question on the night was, 'If you were to meet Nelson Mandela, what would be the one question you would ask him?'"

She further teased that when she writes a book, she will share the question she asked Nelson Mandela on the day she had met him:

"After my win, I felt truly honoured when the Mayor of Durban celebrated me at an Excellence awards ceremony. I was the youngest person to ever receive The Mayor’s Award of Excellence for representing Durban and the first Durbanite to win Little Miss South Africa. When I met the then Mayor, Obed Mlaba, I couldn't pass up the chance and eagerly told him I REALLY wanted to meet uTata Mandela.

"He asked me to write a letter about my journey, promising he would ensure its delivery. In short, Nelson Mandela’s office contacted my family and flew my younger brother, my mom, and me to Houghton. There, I had the chance to meet and spend time with him. I remember him being very attentive during our conversation and sharing many stories. He treated me like an equal, not a little kid, which was incredible. I couldn’t stop talking, sharing my stories and explaining how much he inspired me. Finally, I got the opportunity to ask my winning question..."

See the post below:

