Quiz: How Well Do You Know Former President Nelson Mandela?

South Africans all over the country are celebrating Nelson Mandela on Madiba Day by giving back to their communities

Mandela Day is a call for individuals, communities and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles

Born in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was an anti-apartheid activist who was imprisoned on Robben Island

Test your knowledge of the legendary Madiba in Briefly News' quiz celebrating the icon that reshaped Mzansi

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was South Africa's first black president.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela is a global icon who reshaped South Africa's future. He studied law at the University of Fort Hare and the University of Witwatersrand before working as a lawyer in Johannesburg. He joined the ANC in 1943 and co-founded its Youth League in 1944.

Do you think you know Madiba? Take the Briefly News quiz:

