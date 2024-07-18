Quiz: How Well Do You Know Former President Nelson Mandela?
- South Africans all over the country are celebrating Nelson Mandela on Madiba Day by giving back to their communities
- Mandela Day is a call for individuals, communities and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles
- Born in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was an anti-apartheid activist who was imprisoned on Robben Island
- Test your knowledge of the legendary Madiba in Briefly News' quiz celebrating the icon that reshaped Mzansi
Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela is a global icon who reshaped South Africa's future. He studied law at the University of Fort Hare and the University of Witwatersrand before working as a lawyer in Johannesburg. He joined the ANC in 1943 and co-founded its Youth League in 1944.
Do you think you know Madiba? Take the Briefly News quiz:
