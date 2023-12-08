Former President Nelson Mandela's house was left in a terrible state after he passed away

The mansion, which is in Houghton, has been left abandoned after his grandsons moved out because of unpaid utility bills

South Africans were disappointed in Madiba's grandchildren and slammed them for not taking care of the house

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans shook their head after discovering how Nelson Mandela's house was in a terrible condition. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The first president of democratic South Africa, world-renowned struggle icon, and Nobel Peace Award recipient Nelson Mandela's Mandela's house is now in shambles. The house where the former statesman, known for being the most crucial figure in apartheid resistance, looks like a shadow of its formal glory. South Africans frowned at Mandela's grandchildren for being unable to maintain the house.

Nelson Mandela's house in shambles

eNCA journalist Silindelo Masikane posted pictures of the house on her X, formerly Twitter, account @Sli_Masikane. The pictures were part of an interview that she conducted with one of Nelson Mandela's grandchildren, Mbuso Mandela.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In the pictures she shared, the garden is covered with a thick bush, and it looks like it has not been tended to for years. The ceiling is caved in and is peeled from a lack of maintenance. The tweet revealed that his grandchildren occupied the house but moved out because the electricity bill was unpaid. View the pictures here:

South Africans discuss Mandela's home

Netizens discuss the extent of the neglect of Nelson Mandela's former home.

Zandilicious said:

“The sense of entitlement is real. They can’t even come together and dig into their own pockets and maintain their own grandfather’s property, which is their legacy.”

MediamagnetHQ remarked:

“This is a shame. Let’s not be surprised when an international NGO or Gift of the Givers renovates the house because outsiders care more about Madiba’s legacy than his grandchildren.

JustMusa exclaimed:

“I think the grandchildren expected to live a free-of-charge life because of the surname.”

Isifundwa wrote:

“What a shame. So they had a mansion where they lived rent-free and couldn’t pay for electricity and water? Didn’t any of them have an income?”

Bra.Mathibela claimed:

“They used to fight while drunk in the streets, high on stuff. They must go use their father’s surname and stop capping.”

Zoleka Mandela dies after battle with cancer

In another Mandela-related story, Briefly News reported that Zoleka Mandela passed away after fighting a battle with cancer.

The author and one of Nelson Mandela's grandchildren died and succumbed to metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

South Africans poured their hearts out and were relieved that she was freed from the suffering she endured because of the cancer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News