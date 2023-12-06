Students at Brebner High School poured out their condolences for Machaka Radebe

Radebe's body was found in a field in Bloemfontein, Free State, after she went missing for two days

Friends cried and were joined by netizens who lamented the spate of gender-based violence-related incidents

Machaka Radebe's friends shared what they would miss about her. Images: @FreeStateWorld1

Students and the community of Bloemfontein paid tribute to the slain Machaka Radebe, who lost her life. They spoke beautiful words of remembrance and mourned her loss after she was killed. South Africans poured their condolences out to the family and cried that gender-based violence is a pandemic in the country.

Machaka Radebe's memorial recorded on TikTok

@missfavour posted a video on TikTok, which was taken at her funeral. Radebe was found dead early this week on 4 December after she went missing from her home on 2 December. In the video, community members gathered around her memorial, which was held at Brebner High School, where she attended. A man is addressing the mourners.

“We are hoping that Machaka is resting in peace. Machaka will forever be in our hearts, and we will remember her.”

The man who was addressing the mourners also added that the school lost two pupils at the same time some years ago. He said that one of them died after being involved in an accident. Watch the video here:

Friends share memories of her

Netizens, including those who knew her, poured their hearts out to her and her family.

Jessethanda6 wrote:

“I can’t believe she’s gone. The last time I saw her, she said that she loved me. Never thought thatc it would be the last time seeing her.”

TebzaNgwana was hurt.

“The authorities must do something about this horrific situation happening in Bloemfontein. We can’t go on like this.”

Miss Kay said:

“Fly high, doll. I can’t believe I will be walking alone from now on. No one to make jokes with on the way from school.”

Habibi added:

“Law enforcement has failed our women and children. This is beyond devastating. No one deserves to depart like that.”

Mrs H was saddened.

“Our children are not safe even in our own homes. Lord, this is painful.”

