A TikTok video showed off an affordable getaway in the City of Cape Town for three nights

The getaway is worth R3 500 for four friends who will live in a stunningly eye-catching cottage

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the deal and wanting to know more

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video showed an affordable Cape Town getaway deal. Images: @Johannes Mann, @Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video about a getaway in the City of Cape Town has enticed South African online users.

According to the video uploaded by @eazie_stay.com, the three nights gateway in the Mother City for four friends is worth R3 500. The friends will stay at a stunning cottage that includes a hot tub.

Online users who wanted to know more went to the comment section with their section. The deal is only for four friends and not less. The deal also runs until October 2024. The specific location of the place in Cape Town was not provided. For further information about the getaway, the TikTok users asked peeps to send direct messages.

Video shows off affordable Cape Town getaway

Watch the TikTok clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers loved the getaway deal

The video garnered over 1k likes, with many online users thinking that the offer was pretty fair. Some asked for more details about the getaway.

@Ccpho❤️ enquired:

"Where in Cape Town??"

@user6134926676184 said:

"Will be available in December for 4 people and 4 children how much please."

@Kamie_Boss shared:

"I was there last week. awesome galore the place is nice and the owner is so welcoming❤️."

@Binky_36 adored:

"Love it."

@keshia williams ❤ wanted contact details:

"Can you give the number."

@Sir.mely wanted to know:

"Hi there, how much for 4 nights stay for 2 couples?"

Mzansi woman flexes R20k Cape Town vacation for two

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman's R20k Cape Town vacation for two.

The woman posted a video on her TikTok account @kay_ramatse that shows her living it up. The video proved that a memorable getaway doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. The lady and her travel companion experienced iconic landmarks like Table Mountain and a thrilling boat cruise along the coast. Netizens were envious.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News