One woman was a viral hit after sharing a video of a trip to the Mother City in South Africa. The lady showed the cost of everything she wanted to do in Cape Town.

The video got more than 7,000 likes. People compared the cost of the trip to how much it would cost to visit Mozambique.

Woman details Cape Town trip expenses

TikTokker @char_explores posted a vlog showing she spent seven days in Cape Town. In the video, the young lady showed her different activities, including hiking, eating out, wine tasting and more.

The lady scored a massive deal, and flights were R995 including the return, food cost R8,000, accommodation for seven nights total of R8 000 and all the activities cost R5 153. Everything was R22 129.

SA floored by Cape Town trip price tag

People commented and said that the holiday looked expensive. Other online users compared the trip to travelling to Mozambique and Zanzibar for a holiday.

Thandiwe said:

"Yhooo I saw a video of someone going to Zanzibar for R14k."

CC wrote:

"I love Cape Town, planning for my birthday."

Owami Mhlongo commented:

"If this is on a budget I'm scared."

Nickcola Tesla guessed:

"So normal budget is around R30k for seven days because tickets are like R10k return if is not on discount."

SweetPotatoSwish wondered:

"Why is it cheaper to go to Mozambique?"

Amahle_Quvile disclosed:

"My entire CPT trip for two weeks was R8k."

Koke.tso added:

"Zanzibar and Mozambique for seven days with that amount."

Lady takes bus to Mozambique for 5-day vacay with friends for R2K

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady took a bus trip and stayed in Mozambique for five days. The TikTokker told people that she spent less than R5K on the holiday.

The video of their arrival in Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique, made South Africans think they should travel to Africa more. Netizens left comments thanking the creator for useful travel advice.

@_uncle.ciich posted a video showing how she enjoyed Mozambique for five days in an affordable way. In the video, she spent R940 on the bus ride to and fro. The young lady paid R1 500 for accommodation in Mozambique for five days.

