A travel content creator from the USA visited the African continent, and he showed people how much it cost him

The gent thought he was saving a lot by travelling to South Africa as he admitted that everything felt affordable

Netizens were amazed as they watched the guy rack up quite the bill without flinching because he was using dollars

An American content creator recorded his experience travelling to South Africa. People were fascinated to see how much his flight, accommodation and more cost.

A man flew from American to South African, and people were floored by how much he spent. Image: @wowkarauhl

The TikTok received a lot of attention as he gave prices for each activity he did. Netizens loved it, and the clip got over a 100 0000 likes.

TikTokker travels from USA to Capetown

A video on TikTok posted by @wowkarauhl shows him flying, which cost R23 0000. He also took a taxi from the airport for $25 and a welcome dinner for $54. Watch the video to see what else he spent money on:

South Africans love travel content exploring country

People love to see how foreigners experience Mzansi. TikTok users commented on the video and expressed about fun his trip looked. Many also said that the prices are a different story in rands.

MS commented:

"As someone who lives in Cape Town, $480 for 10 nights how ?!?!"

Jouelzy commented:

"SA is cheap for Americans but expensive for South Africans so every meal I bought, I bought for someone else as well."

sir.chaba commented:

"In dollars this looks so cheap."

Setso commented:

"If we still lomaring things nka loma rantaYeses"

kay commented:

$480 for 10 nights is amazing."

Emmanuel Tumelo Mabitsela commented:

"Everything is so cheap in dollars."

ZEN commented:

Cape Town is expensive."

