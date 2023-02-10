A travel blogger decided to travel 7 730 km from South Africa to Ghana entirely by bus in 2022

The lady's first part of the long journey went viral on TikTok as people reacted to her idea to go that far by road

Online users were amazed that the lady was willing to withstand over 100 hours in a bus across the continent

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One woman went viral on TikTok travelling more than halfway across the continent by road. The lady showed peeps the first bit of her experience and netizens were floored.

One woman shared how she travelled from South Africa to Ghana by bus. Image: TikTok/popi_sibiya

Source: UGC

The TikTok of the lady's road adventure had many people interested. Her video got thousands of likes for sharing her epic journey.

Woman on TikTok starts travelling from South Africa to Ghana using Intercape

A TikTok travel vlogger showed people how she travelled by bus from South Africa to Ghana. In the video, the traveller shared the various stops and towns she passed through, such as Upington, Namibia, Windhoek and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady showed people the process and made it look doable by sharing the accommodation and stops she made along the way. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to woman travelling more than halfway across Africa

Peeps love seeing young people thrive. Online users were amazed that the lady had the patience to travel thousands of kilometres by bus. Netizens were relieved that her trip to Ghana included multiple stops over some time. People in the comments expressed how they would not be able to complete the journey by bus.

Soyz Kay commented:

"You’re having so much fun and its beautiful."

B commented:

"Bus? SA to Ghana? Yho you are strong."

Pepari Thabiso Nsibande commented:

"Wait? What no ways."

RuudVanP commented:

"I took a train to Angola 10 years back. My first border experience was Namibia, you took me back all those years."

Katlego commented:

"Ka bus, to Ghana? On purpose?"

K H O T S O commented:

"Joburg to Cape Town on a bus is hectic but from SA to Ghana? That's just WILD, but glad you had fun."

Blessing, blessed commented:

"I didn't even know there's a bus to Ghana."

Navy commented:

"Joburg to PTA is enough, mara Ghana. By the time you get there loadshedding will be resolved."

TrueCrimeAfrica commented:

"This looks like a fun adventure. Enjoy!"

Nthabeleng commented:

"Why did I think your bus trip would be from SA straight to Ghana without connecting to another bus."

"360 Open view": SA family scammed with non-existent hotel, Mzansi in tears

Briefly News reported that a family from South Africa went on vacation. The TikTokker and his relatives were in Turkey, where they were surprised to see the state of their hotel.

The video had people in stitches as the family saw their hotel building in ruins. Many people cracked jokes about the family's experience.

A TikTok clip posted by @dieleonlottering shows how he reacted to seeing the accommodations. The video shows him and his family wondering where they would sleep as they tend to a building that looks like it was blown up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News