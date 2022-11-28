Erin Morris left her job as a paramedic to pursue other adventurous job opportunities before becoming a virtual online assistant

Erin did an online course which helped her gain knowledge and skills in the profession, which entails a lot of copywriting for different clients

The 32-year-old loves her job as it affords her to travel the world, which is a great passion of hers

After quitting her job as a paramedic, working as a ski instructor in Switzerland, and doing a few off jobs, Erin Morris had been trying to find the ideal remote job opportunity while she was blogging and travelling full time from 2018 to 2020.

Speaking to Business Insider, Erin admits she knew nothing about being a virtual assistant.

"I thought it meant I'd have to be a personal assistant, but it's such an umbrella term. It can mean many different things, depending on whom you work for," she explained.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Australis, researched the profession, and after watching a free hour-long intro, she knew it was something she wanted to do.

Erin currently specialises as a virtual assistant and mainly does copywriting. In January 2021, she made $1,500 (around R25,000) a month, but now she makes about $6,000 (about R100,000) a month.

"I paid $500 to take the course, and my first client, a bookkeeper for online businesses, hired me when I was just two months in. I created content for Pinterest, wrote captions for her social media, and made graphics in Canva," Erin shared.

For Erin, being a virtual assistant is the best role for her because she loves travelling. She has worked in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Myanmar.

When she started, Erin used to charge $20 per hour, and for overtime, she worked her way up to $28 per hour.

"I'm sure I could've gotten a little more, but at the same time, I had a bit of a limiting belief. Now it's much easier for me to package my services, which are custom-designed for my clients' needs."

Most of Erin's clients are overseas, and her business has grown significantly in the last three months. Three months ago, she was charging $600 for a sales page, and now she charges $1,500.

"My advice to people starting out is don't wait for clients to come to you. Apply for all the roles you're interested in, because it's great practice. You don't need years of experience; soft skills like having a "figure-it-out" attitude and being reliable and proactive are actually more important," Erin shared.

