Popular South African producer and club DJ Junior De Rocka set social media abuzz after revealing that he is now a married man. The DJ made the revelation while reflecting on his traditional wedding ceremony in a heartwarming throwback.

Private weddings and lobola ceremonies are the in-thing amongst celebrities. Junior De Rocka’s baby mama, Ntando Duma, tied the knot with musician Una Rams in a private wedding ceremony. The DJ followed suit and had a low-key traditional wedding ceremony.

Junior De Rocka reflects on his wedding day

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, 10 July 2025, Junior De Rocka shared a video from his wedding ceremony. He accompanied the video with a poignant caption recalling the day he paid lobola for his wife.

“Throwback to this amazing day. Reminiscing about a day I will cherish for the rest of my life, the day my uncles bengilandela imbali yam ekade ngafisa ukuyishintsha is’bongo,” he wrote.

He acknowledged the challenges of maintaining a healthy marriage and shared what he feels is key to achieving that in today’s world.

“I know these days it’s hard to have a beautiful marriage because of how life is set up, kodwa if we both focus on US, mute the noise, put God first n sihloniphe abadala okuyibo abas’gadile kulendlela - I trust & know that we will survive any type of storm, TOGETHER,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude to his wife’s family and vowed to uphold his family name through how he treats his wife.

“Thank you to umndeni wakwa Dladla for ukusamukela ngothando nomoya wokwakha. My family gained an amazing daughter and always know that your family also gained a son & the way I’ll treat your daughter will reflect on how much I respect and honour your family name. Kwande!” Junior De Rocka said.

See the post below:

Fans react to Junior De Rocka's marriage announcement

Celebrities and fans filled the comments with congratulatory messages. Several netizens were curious to know the name of Junior De Rocka’s wife, which he has kept under wraps. Others suggested that Junior De Rocka had the ceremony just to get back at Ntando Duma.

Here are some of the comments:

khaya_dladla said:

“Congratulations, Mzizi, Siyakubongela.”

mooi_thandeka gushed:

“God bless your union, Baba ka Sbahle 👏Beautiful wife ❤️🔥”

gomo_mothopedi suggested:

“It’s giving rush job. It’s giving music video. It’s giving let's outdo my baby mama.”

Lisatambara claimed:

“I feel like he waited for Ntando to find her soul mate so she could be happy, which is also good 😍😍😍congrats.”

trodance said:

“It's a draw sana😂 Congratulations guys 🙌”

