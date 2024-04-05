Junior De Rocka has shared his thoughts on the highly debated concept of 50/50 in relationships

The DJ spoke to Lasizwe on his YouTube show Awkward Date, where he claimed that he is the provider

The Catalia hitmaker said his woman's money belongs to her, and his money is theirs to spend

DJ and music producer Junior De Rocka was Lasizwe's recent guest on Awkward Date, where he spoke about his stance on splitting the bill with a significant other.

Junior De Rocka shared his thoughts on splitting the bills in a relationship.

Junior De Rocka speaks on 50/50 relationships

The Catalia hitmaker Junior De Rocka shocked Lasizwe when he stated that going half and half with his partner does not sit right with him. The DJ weighed in on the highly debated concept of 50/50 in relationships and debunked it.

During their Awkward Date, Junior De Rocka claimed that he is the provider in his relationship and said that his woman's money belongs to her and his money is theirs.

"This 50/50 does not work for me. Your money is your money, My money is our money.”

A shocked Lasizwe then responds by saying: "Where did they build you?"

Junior De Rocka says the concept of 50/50 does not make sense

The DJ went on to debunk the claim and said it did not feel right. He also mentioned a scenario where if the woman offers to take him out on a date, it would be very awkward once the bill comes through. In the video shared by @MDNnews, Rocka said:

"I am open to it, but it would be very awkward once the bill comes. It just does not feel right."

Mzansi reacts to Junior's claim

The topic of 50/50 has always riled some people up on social media with men who are opposed to this, often drag women for asking for it.

Reacting to the video, this is what some people had to say.

@Annie_Modiba:

"Isn’t that how it works kanti?"

@NtateWilliams

"Men are finished."

@Dingswayo_N:

"We shouldn't blame the young man he is speaking for himself it's not a rule for us all."

@Iam_VickyWOG:

"I dated a guy who paid for all the bills each time we went out, I don’t recall paying for a single bill on a date.. truth is, it became hard for me to take money out because he got me used to not doing anything. At some point a man needs help here and there tbh."

