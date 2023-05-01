Mzansi grilled a girl after she posted a video showing that she pays half of the monthly groceries

TikTok user @azzoe96 innocently shared a clip of her monthly shopping haul, not expecting to be shaded

Some women made it clear that if a man made them pay half, they would rather be single

Not everyone is okay with modern-day expectations that require women to pay. One Mzansi babe got roasted when she shared a video which showed her paying half for monthly groceries.

TikTok user @azzoe96 innocently shared a clip of her doing their monthly shopping haul, not expecting to be shaded for paying her way. Image: TikTok user @azzoe96

Source: TikTok

Women work and want to be seen as equals. However, not all ladies are happy with having to pay the bill.

TikTok video shows stunner paying half of the groceries

TikTok user @azzoe96 took her followers along with her and her man on their monthly groceries hall. Innocently she showed that she pays half, and that was the part that sent this video viral.

Take a look:

Mzansi grills the good sis for having to pay half of the groceries

People were just not having it. Some couldn’t believe the man in the video was her bae, and if it was, they think she needs a new one. The comment section got spicy, with many people wondering if the man did half the cooking and other domestic chores to warrant her paying half the groceries.

Read some of the comments:

@azania6523 said:

“So he's going to unpack 50% and do the other 50%?”

@dklee_mo said:

“I really hope she’s contributing the 50 on groceries only cos if it’s everything then why I’d rather be single.”

@Amanda | UGC✨ said:

“Never understood 50/50 relationships, Lord may 50/50 relationships pass me, Amen.”

@ ℕ said:

“You can say that again! Yoh. I’m shocked.”

@ziintle said:

“Every month this girl gets attacked for the same thing ”

