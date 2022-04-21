For years 50-year-old Bathabile Malapane prayed for a little girl but she eventually gave up on her dream of having one

But one cold and rainy morning would change Bathabile's life forever after she found a baby girl abandoned at a dump site

The mother of five boys rushed the baby to the hospital where she was declared healthy and hopes to officially adopt the little girl

By Thomo Nkgadima - Freelance Journalist

Bathabile Malapane from Mamelodi Phomolong informal settlement situated east of Pretoria found an abandoned baby girl she hopes to adopt now. Image: Thomo Nkgadima

Bathabile Malapane's prayers for a baby girl were finally answered when she discovered an infant abandoned at a local dump in Mamelodi Phomolong informal settlement in Tshwane.

Although it was a rainy day, nothing could damper 50-year olf Bathabile's day after discovering the crying little girl.

Bathabile, the mother of five boys namely Tumisani (32), Lucas (28), Harry (22), Edgar (20), and Pogiso, (14), told Briefly News she hoped to have a girl all her life. But she gave up on her dream after only having boys.

But in the early hours of that rainy and cold morning, Bathabile heard the uncontrollable cries of a baby and decided to investigate.

What she found gave her the chills. A beautiful baby girl was left unattended in the cold. Shocked and overwhelmed, Bathabile rushed the little girl to Mamelodi Regional Hospital where she watched from a distance as doctors examined the baby.

Bathabile was overcome with joy when doctors declared the baby fit and healthy.

The mother of five said she's working with social workers to formally adopt the baby girl that she found wrapped in just a towel.

The little angel was named Mahlatse, which is a Sepedi name meaning lucky or fortune.

An elated Bathabile told Briefly News:

"I'm thrilled and overwhelmed by joy. Now, finally, I have a baby girl after many years of prayers longing to have a baby girl child in the family.

"God is great. I love this child and I will raise her like my own."

