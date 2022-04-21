Mzansi's forever golden girl, Sonia Mbele, is exploring Africa on a luxury work getaway

The iconic starlet jetted off to Ghana for TV interviews and hinted at exploring more of Africa, sharing pictures from the amazing trip on her social media accounts

Mzansi took to the comments section and many peeps were left swooning over the former Generations actress, commending her for highlighting the beauty of our continent and staying on the grind

Actress Sonia Mbele is reviving her illustrious career one power move at a time, this time jetting off to the coasts of Ghana for a much-needed getaway. While South Africa's darling spent many of her hours in the Western African country indulging in work-related activities, it seems Mbele could not get enough of the hospitality she was also served.

Mzansi's forever golden girl, Sonia Mbele, is exploring Africa on a luxury work getaway. Images: @thee_sonia/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to Instagram, the actress shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps of a television interview she did with Ghana's leading broadcaster, GBC. The former Generations star was all smiles as she opened up about her lengthy experience in showbiz.

It's unclear where Mbele set her travel sights next but, once again taking to her social media, she hinted at exploring more of Africa.

"This year turned out completely different than I anticipated... I find myself not only travelling to the other parts of the continent but working, doing media PR and being hosted by the best," she captioned a post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mbele also shared a few snaps from her first-class return trip to Mzansi. The starlet boarded Ethiopian Airlines and received five-star treatment. She was met with champagne and even a waiter skilled in the art of cheese cutting.

Sonia Mblele's fans soon took to the comments section, wishing the icon well as she continued exploring our wonderful continent:

thandazwa_tsoko said:

"Ah I love this woman."

sam_gqomo said:

"Looking beautiful in that dress."

busisiwemic said:

"You go girl."

