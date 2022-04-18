US singer Kelly Rowland enjoyed the warm welcome she received from local celebrities during her short stay in Mzansi

The star took to her Instagram page to shower praises on stars such as Bontle Modiselle, who impressed her with her dance moves

The former Destiny's Child member also promised to come back to Mzansi to experience more of the country's vibrant people and delicious dishes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kelly Rowland was wowed by the hospitality she received in Mzansi. The Coffee singer was in the country for a short visit, and she enjoyed her stay.

Kelly Rowland has shared that she enjoyed the warm welcome she received from South African celebrities during her short stay in the country. Image: @kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Rowland announced on social media that she was in the country. Since the announcement, the US singer has taken her millions of fans through her memorable trip to South Africa.

The South African reports that Rowland shared that she was impressed by celebrity chef Wandile Mabaso's dishes. The star also received custom sneakers from the local brand Bathu SA, according to the publication.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rowland also gushed over dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle's dance moves. Modiselle's moves wowed the star, and she urged everyone who visits Mzansi to stop by Bontle's newly opened dance studio. She said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"This beautiful brown South African beauty just gave me the most amazing dance lesson of my life. When you are in South Africa, you have to come and get your movement and your feeling from this face right here."

Modiselle responded to the post, saying she was beyond happy to have hosted the US singer. She wrote:

"If you told me a year ago that Kelly Rowland would be in my dance studio, I’d tell you it was an absolute lie. Thank you for gracing us with your presence @bontlemodiselledancestudio. It was everything and more."

Ntsiki Mazwai comes to Anele Mdoda’s defence after Kelly Rowland’s fans dragged her: “It’s enough guys”

Briefly News previously reported that It has been years since Anele Mdoda made her nasty remarks about Kelly Rowland, but fans always find a way of reminding her about it.

Anele Mdoda has gotten used to the fact that each time Coffee singer Kelly Rowland posts on social media, she gets dragged by peeps. The popular radio DJ found herself trending after Kelly's announcement that she is in Mzansi.

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai was unimpressed by how Mzansi kept dragging Anele while praising Kelly Rowland, ZAlebs reports.

Source: Briefly News