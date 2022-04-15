Ntsiki Mazwai is tired of South Africans who drag radio presenter Anele Mdoda each time Kelly Rowland posts something on social media

Anele Mdoda topped Twitter trends when the former Destiny's Child star revealed that she was in South Africa

Ntsiki Mazwai came to Mdoda's defence, slamming those who were dragging her for supporting Rowland because she is American

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It has been years since Anele Mdoda made her nasty remarks about Kelly Rowland, but fans always find a way of reminding her about it.

Ntsiki Mazwai has accused Mzansi's social media users of having an inferior complex after they dragged Anele Mdoda again. Image: @zintathu and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda has gotten used to the fact that each time Coffee singer Kelly Rowland posts on social media, she gets dragged by peeps. The popular radio DJ found herself trending after Kelly's announcement that she is in Mzansi.

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai was unimpressed by howMzansi kept dragging Anele while showering praises on Kelly Rowland, ZAlebs reports. She tweeted:

"Why do you guys grovel for Kelly Rowland??? Does she give you pocket money?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to TimesLIVE, Ntsiki called out peeps for comparing a local A list celebrity to a D list American celebrity. She added:

"Anele is the highest-paid radio presenter in the country..... Kelly was basically Beyonce's backup singer. Azilingani. But because you grovel to Americans, you will get angry."

Kelly Khumalo posts a cryptic post amid baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial: “Touch not the anointed”

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo is not letting the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial deter her from enjoying her life. The star's name appeared on the timeline recently following the release of Netflix's five-part investigative docuseries, which looks at the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa reportedly died in an armed robbery at Kelly Khumalo's mother's house back in 2014. Kelly's relationship with Senzo means her name gets mentioned whenever something about the late soccer star gets mentioned.

According to The South African, the mother of two appeared to be unfazed by the controversy surrounding her name. The publication reports that Khumalo posted a picture with her team arriving from a gig in Zimbabwe.

Source: Briefly News