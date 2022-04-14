DJ Zinhle is topping Mzansi's Twitter trending list as peeps are admiring her blossoming relationship with Murdah Bongz

The pair who share daughter Asante has been chocking necks with their loved up posts on social media, much to the delight of their followers

Taking to Twitter after the announcement of their new business venture, fans shared how much they love the celebrity couple's affair

DJ Zinhle and Black Motion's Murder Bongz are in love, and they can't hide it. The pair has been gracing our timelines with loved up pictures from their baecations, dates and even general family time.

Fans have agreed that DJ Zinhle found her soulmate in Murdah Bongz. Image: @murdahbongz

With everyone aware of DJ Zinhle's past relationship with rapper AKA, peeps are glad that she has finally found a man who gives her the love she deserves.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyabonga hitmaker's stans commended her for giving love another chance and also for finding a man who loves her loudly.

@Sbuja commented:

"These two love each other... I like the way DJ Zinhle embraces this guy."

@Priscilla_M63 added:

"Honestly let's talk about how DJ Zinhle finally found a MAN in Bongani. Girl is happy, facing no public humilation and disrespect. I wish this for any other woman out there. Truly happy for our girl Zinhle a big W."

@jabs_unfiltered wrote:

"She really deserves all this happiness, as do all of us who’ve been through hell emjolweni"

@RuffianBusta noted:

"Dj Zinhle didn't only finally find someone who celebrates her and shows her off, but who also respects her and thinks the world of her."

DJ Zinhle & Murdah Bongz launch ‘His & Her’ perfumes, Mzansi here for the boss moves: “SA’s Beyoncé & Jay Z”

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are the new faces of Drip Finesse, a fragrance line launched by Drip the Drip Brand, which also owns Drip Footwear.

The Drip Brand announced on Twitter that they have successfully launched the fragrance line, catering to both men and women.

Taking to Instagram, the Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle shared that she and Murdah Bongz are a part of the brand. She shared a picture from the event and wrote:

"Last night at the launch of #DripFinesse with my love."

