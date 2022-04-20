South Africa's Diamond, Minnie Dlamini has social media users buzzing after sharing snaps of her recent glow-up

The actress looked fit and trim in a fashionable little number and immediately had Mzansi falling in love with her saucy attitude

Celeb friends and fans took to the comments section and many peeps could not help commenting on Dlamini's "post-divorce glow" and how well she seems to be doing since her recent split from ex-hubby, Quinton Jones

Actress and media personality, Minnie Dlamini is heating up the timeline with some seriously sultry images. The starlet topped social media trends today after posting one incredible picture.

Heading to her Instagram, Dlamini caught our eyes with her strappy leather heels, wet hair and an oversized t-shirt. With a nod to the late reggae musician, Bob Marley, Dlamini captioned the post:

"Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet."

Naturally, South Africans looked for the deeper meaning behind the starlet's cryptic caption and could not help but feel she was referring to her divorce from TV producer, Quinton Jones.

Peeps took to the Twitter streets, commending Dlamini for enduring the 'storm' of her rocky divorce and coming out better than before. One person teasingly commented that the "streets" look good on Minnie.

Check out Mzansi's reactions to the steamy pic:

@Bangzz_world said:

"Eh just saw that Minnie Dlamini post-divorce glow. Nah guys re sure ka lenyalo mara?! Megan Good came out looking like Megan Best!"

@RealFakeNewsSA said:

"Minnie Dlamini is back to the streets and I'm sure her ex-husband wants her back."

Check out these reactions from her celebrity friends:

zintathu said:

"Sorry sisi, we are sorry."

mihlalii_n said:

"Hayike sana."

khabonina_q said:

"YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEER MAMASSSSS !!!! Is Too Maaaaaach, you are love."

