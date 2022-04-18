Khanyi Mbau took to her official Instagram account to flaunt her man, Kudzai Mushonga, and many of the ladies on her timeline got jealous

The Wife star's boo took a lux shopping trip in his posh Lamborghini and bought himself a stunning Cartier watch and also some cool gifts for Khanyi

Peeps took to her timeline to share that many of the designer items Kudzai bought on the day were actually for his queen

Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to show off her man's luxury shopping trip. Kudzai Mushonga bought himself a posh wristwatch during the trip.

Khanyi Mbau showed off her man’s luxury shopping trip. Image: @mbaureloaded

He was driving in his expensive toy, the Lamborghini. Apart from spoiling himself during the trip, the loving boyfriend also blessed his actress boo with some designer gifts and flowers.

The Wife star took to Instagram to share the video and pics of Kudzai's trip. She hilariously captioned her post:

"Then they say woman like to shop."

Social media users took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many pointed out that many of the gifts Kudzai bought were actually for Khanyi Mbau.

guguloogs wrote:

"LOL! I swear he’s like a husband."

buhlebuyeza_makhue_kajele said:

"God, whatever Mbau said in her prayer... I pray, amen."

niquita_jansen commented:

"And of course the flowers will be there for the Queen!!"

demacation wrote:

"But he's shopping for you?"

khumaloconnie8 said:

"You deserve it gal."

fiestykitty78 added:

"Most of the gifts are yours, sis."

