Viewers of the popular Showmax reality television show The Real Housewives Of Durban are not happy with Londie London

The housewife came under fire for sharing confidential details about LaConco's secret man Petal with the other housewives

Peeps accused the reality TV star of betraying her friend's trust by sharing details from their private conversations

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers have shared their thoughts on the reality TV series' season finale, which was dropped over the weekend. Although peeps agreed that Season 2 of the Showmax show brought all the drama, some slammed the housewives.

Londie London has been slammed by ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ viewers for sharing information about LaConco's secret lover Petal with other housewives. Image: @londie_london_official and @_laconco

Source: Instagram

Londie London angered social media users for sharing information about LaConco's mysterious man Mr Petal. Both fans and housemates have been trying to squeeze out more details about LaConco's new lover throughout the season, but she did not share.

Although LaConco has been slammed for her private life and not sharing much about her personal life, viewers felt it was not Londie's place to share information about Petal, ZAlebs reports.

Peeps weighed in on Twitter on the matter, and many agreed that Londie London betrayed LaConco's trust by sharing her private information.

@Tiongeee said:

"Londie is straight-up fake af, and she always allows herself to be influenced by those little gossip sessions. She did LaC dirty FR!"

@Denelson_Hukuri commented:

"Londie, I must say I’m disappointed with you. You stayed off contradicting yourself the whole season, and at the last minute, you undid everything. The reason you know more about Petal is because your friend trusted you. She thought you had her best."

