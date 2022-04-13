The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco has taken to social media to celebrate her former husband Jacob Zuma's birthday

The reality television star also celebrated her and the former President's son's fourth birthday in the same post

Social media users, however, concluded that the two are still an item, and Zuma and LaConco's new mystery man Petal is one person

LaConco penned a sweet tribute to two special people in her life. The Real Housewives of Durban star took to social media to celebrate her ex-lover, former President Jacob Zuma, who turned 80, and her baby boy Sakhaumuzi Zuma's fourth birthday.

LaConco wished her former lover and baby daddy, Jacob Zuma, a happy birthday. Image: @Mavundl61739718/Twitter and @_laconco/Instagram

Taking to her social media page, the reality TV star posted a picture of the former President holding their son and wrote:

"12 April, a date that will forever be a celebration of my treasures. Happiest birthday babakhe and Sakhaumuzi. Zuma, Nina baka Lugaju kaMantomela kaShisa, Mashingizela ashiye impi yakhe."

According to The South African, LaConco's post raised suspicions among the reality TV star's followers. Many were left wondering whether or not Zuma is not LaConco's secret lover Petal.

Peeps took to the comments section to share different reactions.

@Micladyboo2 commented:

"When I saw the post in my mind Patel and baba Zuma same person. But anyway, none of our business ey."

@According2Lebo added:

"Petal what? that's all imaginary."

The Real Housewives of Durban fans tired of LaConco's boring life, says she's only famous for marrying uBaba

Briefly News previously reported that The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are getting bored with Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco. Following the show's recent episode, many made it clear that LaConco should not return for the next episode because she does not have content.

The star charted Twitter trends as fans discussed her fate on the show. Peeps agreed that LaConco is an average housewife with nothing much to show off; hence she should be booted off the show.

LaConco rose to prominence when she wedded former President Jacob Zuma back in 2018, ZAlebs reports. She entered the entertainment industry with her appearance on the famous reality TV show as Zuma's wife.

