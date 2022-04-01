The Real Housewives of Durban have weighed in on LaConco's role on the show saying that she has no content

Many peeps agreed that the reality TV star does not bring any drama to the show apart from being former President Jacob Zuma's wife

Social media users are claiming LaConco is famous but not rich hence her decision to live a private life and not show off her own home

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are getting bored with Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco. Following the show's recent episode, many made it clear that LaConco should not return for the next episode because she does not have content.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ viewers want to see more of LaConco's personal life. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

The star charted Twitter trends as fans discussed her fate on the show. Peeps agreed that LaConco is an average housewife with nothing much to show off; hence she should be booted off the show.

LaConco rose to prominence when she wedded former President Jacob Zuma back in 2018, ZAlebs reports. She entered the entertainment industry with her appearance on the famous reality TV show as Zuma's wife.

Taking to Twitter, The Real Housewives of Durban viewers said the show's producers thought Mzansi would be interested in LaConco's lifestyle, but she is boring.

@zamokuhle_ wrote:

"Why is LaConco on a REALITY tv show if she's not gonna share her reality? We don't know where she stays, we don't know who's housewife she is? WHY IS SHE ON THE SHOW?"

@Gash1ZA noted:

"LaConco is an average hun, with an average life. Her claim to fame was bearing a child for ubaba. That gave her fame, and not wealth. The Real Housewives team thought we’d be interested in her and not request to see more. Because they are helping her hide her true life."

Source: Briefly News