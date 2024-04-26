Cassper Nyovest had an important message for his supporters about abstinence and using protection

The rapper encouraged his fans to play it safe to avoid contracting any unwanted infections or viruses

His hilarious video had fans in stitches, where many heeded his message to stay safe at all times

Cassper Nyovest encouraged his fans to either abstain or use protection. Images: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest gave fans a good laugh with his message encouraging safe sexual relationships. The newly-wed rapper is part of a campaign about abstinence and STI awareness and gave it a hilarious twist to help bring the message home.

Cassper Nyovest encourages safe sexual relationships

Our fave, Cassper Nyovest, has an important message for his supporters about fighting the spread of unwanted viruses and infections.

As the winter season approaches, or as South Africans call it, cuddle season, Nyovest joined the Forever Wena campaign to help spread the message of encouraging healthy sexual behaviour.

Briefly News reported on the rapper's thought-provoking message to men about the negative effects of hooking up with every woman they meet.

In a hilarious video, Mufasa told fans that although abstinence is their best bet, he knows how naughty they are, and encouraged them to use protection:

"If it was up to me, I would advise you to abstain; that is the best and safest way. But because I know how you all are, make sure you use a condom or the PrEP pill and protect yourself."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's video

Netizens are in stitches from Cassper's video but heard his message loud and clear.

Previously, Mufasa confessed to his addiction that led to his break up with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Thobeka Majozi.

real_dimpiedimpopo said:

"We got your back on this one!"

tlaletimothysekobe echoed Mufasa's message:

"HIV is real, guys, let's take care of ourselves."

buli2128 wrote:

"Abstain or just be safe."

chief_entrepreneur_brains quoted Cassper:

"Bloto ase yona, are itlhokomele mouthi."

Cassper Nyovest speaks on gun violence in Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest denouncing gun violence in South Africa.

This after renowned comedian/ MC, Peter Mashata, was tragically gunned down.

