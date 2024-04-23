Cassper Nyovest spoke out against gun violence in SA following Mashata's death, denouncing criminals for senselessly killing people

Social media users called for government and police to combat the rising crime, suggesting measures like clearing guns from the streets and bringing back the death penalty

Concerns were raised about illegal gun smuggling and firearms stolen from police stations, highlighting the need for stronger border control and security measures

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Cassper Nyovest has used his platform to speak publicly against a crime that is causing more damage not only to the entertainment industry, but to the country as a whole. The star denounced gun violence following Mashata's death.

Cassper Nyovest has spoken out against gun violence. Image: @casspernyovest and @mashata

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence on gun violence in SA

South Africans are living in fear over the increasing number of murders in the country. Prominent people, including rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane and DJ Sumbody, are among the many people who lost their lives due to gun violence.

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest shared his thoughts after Peter Mashata's death. The popular DJ and comedian was murdered in a hail of bullets after a performance in Soshanguve on Sunday morning.

Taking to his X page, the rapper said the criminals should realise that the people they murder have families who look up to them. He also noted that the criminals are doing as they please because they know they can get away with the crimes. Part of the post read:

"The gun violence in South Africa is just scary. These are people’s kids, fathers, brothers and sisters who are senselessly getting killed."

Mzansi wants authorities to do more

Social media users shared the same sentiments with Nyovi. Many said the government and the police should step up and help fight the ongoing crimes in the country.

@mnm_meya said:

"The police need to step their game in fighting crime and clearing guns from the streets."

@ishy_msipa added:

"The criminal bosses are in government so they won't do anything to jeopardise their operations."

@nipho_ntuli noted:

"Bring back the death sentence, as in yesterday!"

@RNaidoo wrote:

"Illegal gun smuggling is so easily done in this country with our porous borders... also look at how many firearms are stolen from @SAPoliceService stations.‍"

Peter Mashata’s mom Rebecca speaks out about son’s tragic death

Briefly News previously reported that with Mzansi still mourning the tragic death of Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, the late slain DJ's mother, Rebecca, had something to say to the public.

Mzansi's most-loved DJ and MC, Mashata, was brutally murdered in a hail of bullets on Saturday, 20 April 2024, in Soshanguve, Pretoria, and his mother, Rebecca, has decided to break her silence and address the public and talk about the sudden death of her son.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News