African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the halt of rolling blackouts, stating it’s a long-term strategy to address the country’s electricity crisis

Ramaphosa explained that this is not an election strategy to gain more votes as South Africans head to the polls in May

The ANC leader highlighted that the electricity action plan the government is using is to ensure that loadshedding becomes a thing of the past

KWAZULU-NATAL - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that stopping the power cuts just before the May 29th elections is not a trick by his party to win votes.

Ramaphosa addresses loadshedding halt

According to the SABC, some political parties think the lack of power cuts will help the ANC get more votes in the elections.

The country hasn’t had power cuts for over 20 days since Easter. Ramaphosa talked to the media while campaigning in Pinetown, near Durban, when he addressed the allegations.

Ramaphosa said:

"You must remember that our electricity crisis started not two, five but fifteen years ago. The challenge came from the neglect and not doing the right thing. Today we are reaping the consequences of not doing the right thing.

"Years gone by and now with the electricity action plan we’re ensuring that load shedding becomes a thing of the past. We are focusing on our transmission lines and this is not an election ploy, this is not a game and this is about doing right by the people of South Africa."

Mzansi not convinced

South Africans believe that having no loadshedding doesn’t seem real. Many people are waiting for rolling blackouts to start soon. At the same time, others believe that maybe the energy crisis is finally being addressed.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Katleho James shared:

"Only fools shall believe this nonsense!"

@Bheki Vilakazi commented:

"Either way we will vote them out."

@Mkay Chukwuemeka Yujiro joked:

"The truth is the truth he can deny all he wants we know that loadshedding is coming tomorrow."

@Isaac Cindi suggested:

"Obviously it's a ploy and obvious he will deny it."

@Kagiso Samuel said:

"Malema said loadshedding will resume on d 29th at 21:00 shud dt rly happens thn I,l finally knw we r being taken for a ride here."

@Samuel praised:

"Maybe they are finally addressing the electricty problem in the country."

Man has SA in stitches over ‘uncapped’ electricity ahead of elections

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a young gentleman who took time to remind his social media followers of the upcoming national elections.

The man said people must make the right choice and not be fooled by the fact that the country hasn’t had a power outage for a few weeks.

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their opinions about the elections.

