A young gentleman took time to remind his social media followers of the upcoming national elections

The man said people must make the right choice and not be fooled by the fact that the country hasn't had a power outage for a few weeks

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their opinions about the elections

A man touched on the lack of load shedding ahead of elections. Images: @kay_mahapa

A young man took to his TikTok account to point out how the country has not had load shedding for over 20 days.

In a video posted by @kay_mahapa, he asked if his followers are still on the same page regarding who to vote for in the national elections on May 29th.

He pointed out that having no load shedding for this long ahead of elections is a political strategy.

"Let’s not be distracted guys. 29 May 2024, it’s a date."

Man speaks about load shedding prior elections

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers shared their opinions about voting

The video garnered over 63k likes, with many online users sharing their thoughts about the coming elections.

@Pam shared:

"Vote for the second-biggest party just to get the ANC out. All parties can't be trusted. But let's unite and change the ruling party. We will vote again in a few years. ANC out."

@Gomoralliings said:

"It's useless voting out ANC let me tell you kebecause the same DA you want to put up or Eff its going to be worse because both these parties don't accommodate every race let ke tell you."

@CorruptPolitician asked:

"Real question should be, why can we keep the power on now, but somehow we couldn’t keep it on before elections? Like where does th sudden availability op electricity come from?"

@mamaspeedy3 agreed:

"Confirmed we are on the same page, anc out out we can't be fooled with a long holiday ka electricity ya every day."

@sarahm felt defeated:

"Some of us don't know what to do anymore."

Lady plays childhood game to decide which party to vote for

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Tshwane woman who played "inky pinky ponky" to decide which political party she should vote for.

A woman hilariously gave South Africans a unique way of knowing how to vote for the right political party. The woman played a childhood game, making selecting her party of choice easy. As elections draw closer, many people are still confused about which political party they will vote for. The TikTokker @sunnybunny_hunny made it easy for people in a hilarious video.

