A woman who had been stuck in traffic had a juicy chicken kebab dangled in her face

The lady could not resist taking a satisfying bite from the juicy meat

By doing so, she not only taught a pushy vendor to back off but scored herself a free snack while waiting in traffic

A woman stuck in traffic was annoyed by a pushy vendor.

A woman who had been stuck in traffic teaches a street vendor to back off the hard way. Image: @ajdaniel24

While the vendor tried his best to get the lady to buy his goods, he was amazed by the woman’s sudden response.

Mzansi woman teaches vendor a juicy lesson

Street vendors are undoubtedly real hustlers. They work hard under sunny skies, stormy weather, and strong winds, but their sales strategy can sometimes be better.

A woman in traffic had a chicken kebab dangled in her face by a pushy vendor trying to make a sale. After maintaining composure, the woman broke out of it and snatched a piece of meat with her mouth.

A page on TikTok posted the hilarious clip and captioned it:

Watch the video below:

“Try me and see.”

Netizens react to woman eating vendor’s goods

The hilarious video made its rounds on TikTok, where it gained a lot of popularity. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@didonfaraday understands personal space:

"I wouldn’t pay , that’s her space."

Palesa Magamba watched the other guy from a distance:

"How the other guy quickly took out his batch."

@Queenpraised the woman for her swift moves:

"Rolling up the glass after that."

@Jason P.S

"Yoohhhhh,I would've died laughing ...the straight face after."

