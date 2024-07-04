A fashion enthusiast hit an all-time bargain after thrifting four items for only R115

Kgothatso Ngoma showed off her cheap spending on TikTok, where she expressed her joy for saving big cash on luxurious items

Ngoma spent R115 on four items, including two luxurious athleisure outfits

A woman on TikTok enticed Mzansi to go thrifting soon.

A Mzansi fashionista shared a cool thrifting spot in Johannesburg. Image: @kay.ngoma

Source: TikTok

She shared her ridiculous savings on luxurious outfits from a taxi rank in Johannesburg.

TikTok lady thrifts luxury clothing

These days, it is hard to find a good bargain when it comes to fashion. Because of social media, fashion has become a way for people to express themselves.

There are many other forms of art, but fashion resonates with everyone. The demand for certain prices has made luxury brands put more pressure on their prices. A simple designer T-shirt can cost over R500.

A savvy Johannesburg fashionista spotted a cool thrifting spot next to a taxi rank. She bagged four items for only R115.

Ngoma bought a:

Puma jacket-R30

A long denim jacket-R50

An Adidas jacket-R15

A charcoal denim jacket-R20

Ngoma captioned her clip:

“Another mini thrift haul. The third jacket is my fave. P.S. I bought these items 3 weeks ago.”

Watch the video below:

Exciting thrifting experience in Mzansi

The girls are now into thrifting. The concept helps the globe stay clean by ending fast fashion, allowing us to accumulate more cash from savings, and helping us get rid of our preloved items for extra money. Everyone wins.

Netizens were amazed by the lady’s smart shopping and commented:

@Thabiso_the boyy thinks that the lady might have bought a similar item:

"That puma jacket looks like my jacket that was taken when i got hijacked in doorntfontein in doorntfontein."

@siza__maswazi loves thrifting:

"Thrifting will always be famous."

