A lady on TikTok shared her enormous lunch at a restaurant that amazed many South Africans

The lady named Nothando rolled up her sleeves to get ready for a big bite out of her gigantic burger

She sat gracefully at her table and grabbed a good knife to cut up the oversized burger

A woman on TikTok rocked netizens with her big appetite.

A Mzansi woman showed off her enormous burger order that rocked Mzansi. Image: @nothando_noty

Nothando sat gracefully at Mustang Sally’s Pub & Diner and got ready to digest a human-sized burger.

Woman digests gigantic burger

Usually, women would go to a restaurant all dressed up to have sushi and wine. These days, women do not care what anyone else has to say and order the junkiest food to please their demanding tastebuds other than raw fish.

A woman on TikTok showed off her appetite by getting comfortable in the booth seat and grabbing a knife to cut up her enormous order. Nothando wowed Mzansi with her jaw-dropping R460 burger from Mustang Sally’s Pub & Diner.

Human size burger wows Mzansi

The jaw-dropping clip rocked Mzansi. The burger is big enough to feed eight children and more. It comes with fries and a giant cocktail.

This kind of meal would be perfect to welcome a soldier back home or anyone breaking their fasting season. Netizens could barely comprehend the size of the meal and commented:

@Thandow36 thought that something was missing:

"I don't see the meat."

@user6671495385865 was amazed by the food:

"You will not finish all that fatty food."

