There is no doubting how strenuous the South African economy is on us all

Many of us are struggling, including a family in Lady Frere, where a student was saved by her NSFAS allowance from hunger

The student, Ngcali Jamda, wasted no time after her allowance from NSFAS was disbursed and sprinted to the grocery store to top up on food

A student took to TikTok to show her family’s struggles.

A student facing food insecurity spent her NSFAS allowance on monthly groceries for her family. Image: @ngcali16

Source: TikTok

The generous student and and her sibling decided to solve their troubles.

NSFAS allowance helps Mzansi family

Many students who leave home to study often have to send money back home to ensure that their families are doing well. A student living in Lady Frere faced a stressful situation before NSFAS disbursed her allowance.

The lady, Ngcali Jamda and her family ran out of food when she received her allowance. She sprinted to the shops and bought a house full of groceries.

She captioned her post:

“Tell me your NSFAS allowance got disbursed when you were home without food and had to buy groceries. I love my siblings.”

Watch the video below:

NSFAS allowances for Mzansi students

NSFAS offers allowances to the less fortunate students of Mzansi. The organisation pays for the student’s tuition, travelling and living allowances.

Netizens were left feeling emotional after learning about Ngxali’s situation and wished her a prosperous life:

@precious is also planning on doing something nice with her allowance:

"Tuesday I'm going to buy a new bed for mom. Jesus I will be left without a cent but God will make a plan, anything for her. You did well."

@browniish Hun is planning something big:

"I'm gonna buy my mom the microwave she always wanted...can't wait for my Nsfas money."

Tshehlana_yagaSelolo reminded TikTok of a cliche quote:

"Charity begins at home, this is beautiful! More blessings upon your life."

@Nokuthula Mbhe is proud of the generous lady:

"Yhoo you will be blessed for this."

