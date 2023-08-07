A video of a woman's R1 300 grocery haul from Makro has caught people's attention and spread on TikTok

The university student showed the number of items she bought, and netizens were impressed with her choice

Many took to the comments section to ask for the full groceries list so they could make the same purchase

A University of Cape Town student posted a grocery haul video on social media. Image: @asijonga

Source: TikTok

A University of Cape Town student shared a grocery haul video from Makro, and social media users loved it.

Woman shows her budget-friendly Makro shopping spree

The young woman @asijonga said she spent R1 300 on the items in the TikTok clip, and she managed to get the basics and many other things.

The footage caught the attention of more than 78 000 Mzansi people. It showcases the student's budget-friendly shopping spree.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African netizens looking to save money ask for grocery list

The haul led viewers to reach out to the woman for her grocery list. Many people are always looking to save money while shopping for groceries. With the rising cost of living, budget-friendly shopping tips are always welcomed.

Watch the video below:

Makro grocery haul video wows TikTok users

@kutlwanohope said:

"I'm convinced you have the Snapnsave app."

@lwazie_nonks commented:

"I need your grocery list or the slip ngeke."

@kgotsopeace stated:

"Those R100 deals that they have are definitely worth it. You can get a lot for little money."

@sinenhlanhlamtshali posted:

"It's cheap but it's usually far from most residential areas."

@philadelphia shared:

"We don't have Makro anymore."

@s.indiswa_mtshali asked:

"Can I please go with you on your next shopping ungifundise ukuthenga groceries."

@zinclair_zzumar added:

"Which Makro?"

@luminalulu wrote:

"Is it their birthday sale?"

Makro listed as cheapest store to buy groceries, South Africans bemoan high prices: “Everything is expensive”

In another article, Briefly News reported that with food prices increasing almost every month, South Africans are looking for a way to make their money stretch to continue buying the basics.

The Outlier has done South Africans a service by comparing monthly grocery baskets at various grocery retailers to see which is cheaper and more expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News