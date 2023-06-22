A Mzansi woman shopped for bulk items at Makro and showed off the groceries she purchased on TikTok

She said she used R 1800 to buy the groceries at the warehouse store in the 48 seconds TikTok video

Netizens flooded her comments with their opinions about her grocery haul, and some offered advice

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video showing a woman's groceries went viral. Image: @sheisndeka

Source: TikTok

A content creator sparked a debate about food prices after she posted a grocery haul video.

Micro-influencer shows off her bulk purchase from Makro

The lady decided to buy some of her grocery items in bulk from Makro. She showed how far her R1 800 stretched at the retail warehouse.

Mzansi netizens weighed in with different opinions about how TikTok user @sheisndeka spent her hard-earned money.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some mentioned cheaper wholesale stores like KitKat, but many were impressed with her bulk purchase and praised her savviness.

TikTok video showing food products goes viral

The video was uploaded on June 21 and has amassed more than 637 000 views and 25 000 likes since then.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users discuss advantages of buying in bulk

@thandiwethandie23 shared:

"Since I joined Family Stockpile on FB. I'm now buying everything in bulk and it helps a lot. Food is way too expensive at month's end I only buy meat and veggies."

@lia.loco_ posted:

"I guess we are all going to Makro month end.‍"

@chuck_norris32 added:

"You forgot to mention the boerewors roll you bought outside."

@miss _mahlanya commented:

"Maybe I am too broke, I find Makro to be too expensive for me."

@anittajara22 stated:

"That huge bag of snappers would last me two weeks max. Chips don’t survive in my house shame."

@songo616 wrote:

"You save a lot of money if you buy in bulk."

@thuli_ill suggested:

"Go to Kit Kat you will get twice more."

@chandre_ashlyn mentioned:

"Instead of buying water pre-bottled like that, get a 5L and refill at a water station. Works out to R1.50 per liter."

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused, lady clowned over shopping choices

In another story, Briefly News reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments. With the rising cost of living in South Africa, the prices of different grocery stores are a hot topic, and people were not shy to pick favourites.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News