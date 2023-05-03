South Africans are always looking for a bargain when buying groceries, but with the increase in food prices, buying basics have been difficult

A research report on different grocery retailers has revealed that Makro might be a cheap store to shop for essentials

While some South Africans find the information helpful, others believe that where you buy groceries is all about personal preference

JOHANNESBURG - With food prices increasing almost every month, South Africans are looking for a way to make their money stretch to continue buying the basics.

Makro has been listed as the cheapest grocery retailer in South Africa for nine essential items. Image: Moyo Studio

Source: Getty Images

The Outlier has done South Africans a service by comparing monthly grocery baskets at various grocery retailers to see which is cheaper and more expensive.

Makro is the cheapest store to buy monthly basic grocery essentials

According to BusinessTech, The Outlier typically reviews prices from Woolworths, Spar, Pick n Pay, Food Lovers and Shoprite, but this year, Boxer and Makro have been added to the list.

The grocery basket list includes various items such as white bread, store-brand sunflower oil, maize meal, store-brand milk, Tastic rice, flour, Dettol bar soap and 9-pack toilet paper.

Based on the research, Spar was the most expensive store overall, with R433.41 for a grocery basket, while Makro turned out to be the cheapest at R393.60.

Take a look at how other stores compared from cheapest to most expensive:

Grocery retailer Prices for a food basket 1. Makro R393.60 2. Food Lover's Market R404.07 3. Boxer R410.91 4. Shoprite R411.07 5. Woolworths R413.91 6. Checkers R421.91 7. Pick n Pay R428.01 8. Spar R433.41

South Africans weigh in on grocery prices in the country

Heading to Facebook, many South Africans shared their thoughts about how much groceries cost at different retailers.

Here's what they had to say:

Michelle Richards said:

"Everything is expensive. People need to shop where it's convenient as you end up spending the same if not more, travelling to a cheaper store and cheaper isn't always better either. One tends to lose no matter what we choose. Life is tough out there. We are a family of 5 and always trying to find better ways of shopping and still survive."

Jose Alves said:

"Right now, Food Lovers and Shoprite are the cheapest, based on my own research."

Nikheil Singh said:

"I'm always shocked to see people with big trolleys in Woolies, and especially Spar "

LWolmarans Wolmarans said:

"I still prefer Woolworths foods. Better quality and I feel satisfied with what I bought. I feel ripped off if I buy anywhere else."

Kobus Kotze said:

"Spar 5km from my home, Makro 24km. Fuel R44.00 to get to Makro to save 39.00. No sense in going to Makro."

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused, Lady clowned over shopping choices

Briefly News previously reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store.

The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments. With the rising cost of living in South Africa, the prices of different grocery stores are a hot topic, and people were not shy to pick favourites.

