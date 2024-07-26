Businessman Lebo Gunguluza will be launching a book titled The Art of Entrepreneurship

South African media personality Lebo Gunguluza's book, which will focus on "mastering the journey from idea to impact", will be ready for purchase very soon.

Lebo Gunguluza will launch his new book titled 'The Art of Entrepreneurship'. Image: @lebo_gunguluza_sir

Businessman Lebo to launch his book

South African entrepreneur Lebo Gunguluza is ready to launch a book titled The Art of Entrepreneurship. The star announced that he will be releasing it in September and promises that it will be a game changer.

On the poster he shared, the businessman wrote:

"This book will take you on a transformative journey, helping you tap into your entrepreneurial potential like never before. Discover how to think strategically, make sound decisions, and use innovation to make you reach new entrepreneurial heights."

Lebo also mentioned his credentials which include being UNISA's Entrepreneurship Board Member and an award Winning Business Speaker.

Mzansi peeps express excitement for Lebo's book

On social media, peeps are amped for the book, and many cannot wait to finally get their hands on it.

themzansiroom shared:

"We are looking forward to this!"

nonduduzosauti asked:

"Please come back to NAFCOC your key expertise is still of importance."

motsipenny added:

"Forever my role model brother."

bani_azipheli shared:

"Well done Bhuti."

Lebo Ngunguluza starts his own talent agency

In a previous report from Briefly News, media star and businessman Lebo Gunguluza announced that he has returned to the music business, saying it is his first love. The man who also dabbles as a music producer mentioned that he is focused on making Mzansi female DJs global contenders.

On Instagram, he shared that he launched an entertainment company called Lux Angels, and he will only manage female stars.

"Taking flight…coming back to the entertainment scene, my first love, those who know, KNOW! Launching Lux Angles, an all-female DJ and VIP Hosting Management Agency…BOOM!"

