Tony and Lynn Forbes have issued a statement denying their family's involvement in Melinda Ferguson's upcoming book about AKA and Anele Tembe's toxic relationship titled When Love Kills.

AKA’s parents Lynn and Tony Forbes have issued a statement regarding Melinda Ferguson's upcoming book. Image: @akaworldwide, @tonydforbes and @lynnforbesza

The Forbes family breaks their silence on Melinda Ferguson's book

Social media was buzzing following the recent announcement that author Melinda Ferguson was set to release a book based on AKA and Anele's relationship.

Dubbed When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele, the book seeks to explore the story of the late stars' relationship and how it ended in tragedy. Speaking in a statement sent to Briefly News, the Fela In Versace hitmaker's parents Tony and Lynn Forbes denied any involvement in the book.

The Forbes family said Melinda Ferguson approached them with the book idea, but they turned the offer down and refused to contribute to the book. They also made it clear that they can't comment on the book's contents because they don't know what Melinda wrote about. The statement read:

"We are not in any way associated with Melinda Ferguson’s book and we do not endorse it. In the same breath, we distance ourselves from the contents of the book.

"When Melinda reached out to us, we respectfully and rightfully declined to contribute to her book.

At this stage, we cannot give any further comment on the book as we are unaware of its contents. We do however find the intended publication of the book and the timing distasteful and opportunistic."

Anele Tembe’s father Moses Tembe discusses AKA for 1st time since daughter’s passing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Tembe's death anniversary was on 11 April 2024, and some of her family members released statements. In a sit-down, Moses Tembe explained that he did not believe that his daughter undressed and threw herself off the Pepper Club Hotel balcony.

South Africans have speculated about how Anele Tembe died, including her then-fiancé, AKA being a main suspect in the court of public opinion. Moses Tembe recently explained why he expected prosecution and for AKA to be in the box to face the court.

