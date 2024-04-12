The sister of the late Anele Tembe, Mbali Tembe, remembered her on the third anniversary of her death

Mbali Tembe penned a chilling and graphic tribute to her, detailing how she might have felt when she took her last breath

Anele Tembe passed away in April 2021 after falling at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town, and she was engaged to rapper AKA

It has been three years since the passing of aspiring chef Anele 'Nellie' Tembe. Her family is still trying to get answers for her death after rejecting the claim that she took her own life. Now, her sister, Mbali Tembe, recounted the time she first saw her body at the mortuary and shared how they still have unanswered questions.

Anele Tembe’s sister Mbali Tembe penned a touching letter to her three years after her passing. Image: @palitembe

Mbali Tembe mourns sister Anele

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mbali Tembe, the older sister of the late Anele Tembe, paid tribute to Anele.

Temebe fell to her death on April 2021 at a hotel she was booked at in Cape Town with her fiance, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

On the third anniversary of her death, Mbali remembered the beaut who was 22 when she passed away.

According to The South African, Mbali wrote:

“All I see is us at the mortuary on the day before your funeral. I knew as your big sister that it was a must that we bathe you, try and restore your dignity, and dress you in your favourite dress."

Mbali continues by graphically describing the state of Anele's body, alleging that she had cigarette burns, among many other things.

Mbali questions Anele's state at the mortuary

In her very unsettling message, understandably so, Mbali shared her many unanswered questions, including what might have been happening in Anele's head when she was on the ground.

According to News24, Anele was alive a few minutes after she fell. Mbali said:

“We were not ready for the physical cruelty that was done to you, baby girl...how much and how long did you cry and ask to stop, were you asking for Pops? When that punch landed on your face, did you fight back, or in that moment, you knew that it was over for you?”

Mbali also condemned the people who picked sides in this tragic story.

Book written about AKA and Anele's love story

In a previous report from Briefly News, author Melinda Ferguson released a book detailing AKA and Anele Tembe's toxic relationship.

Melinda Ferguson is also popularly known for writing a book about Kelly Khumalo's fall from grace and Oscar Pistorius.

