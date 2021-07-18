AKA: Investigation Into the Tragic Death of Nellie Tembe Reopened

Just three months after the tragic passing of AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe, the investigation docket to her death has been reopened

According to reports, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has returned the docket to the police after finding a few deficiencies

Mzansi social media users reacted to the news in shock, while others appreciated how thorough the law enforcement was with the case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The investigation into the death of Nelli Tembe has officially been reopened by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), according to News24.

The NPA has reopened the docket investigating the death of Anele 'Nellie' Tembe. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The publication shared that just three months after the tragic passing of Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe, the NPA has referred back the docket of her passing to the police for further investigation.

According to the City Press, the police had concluded their investigation on May 25 and forwarded it to the office of the public prosecutor, but they were requested to investigate once again following alleged deficiencies that were identified.

The NPA then said this was a suicide investigation and what the police had provided had elements of there being a suspicions of murder.

The news of the reopening of the docket has left a bitter taste in Mzansi mouths as they processed what the new information could mean.

@mxbeez said:

“Aka shot himself in the foot by doing that interview because after that interview the NPA has reopen that case and is investigating the matter further.”

@jkartoon said:

“She had suicidal thoughts way b4 she met him. She jumped.”

@senoritamame said:

“Finalized ntoni? Thank you NPA for not sweeping this under the carpet.”

@kingt8599 said:

“Good work. We want to know what happened.”

@leigh_h99 said:

“Why didn’t the police do a well rounded investigation following the correct procedures? This will now play into the rumours of people saying that Anele’s family is trying to frame him. Very frustrating.”

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that AKA would be returning to the stage once more.

AKA to perform at season finale of Live Amp

Reactions flooded in from social media to the news that SABC 1's primetime music show Live Amp would be coming to a close. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a poster of rapper AKA, whom it has been announced will perform at the season finale premiere, with the message of the announcement of the show's upcoming last run.

"After a decade on air, SABC1’s primetime music show Live Amp is ending. The new season, themed The Last Dance, is its farewell run. The final season premieres this Friday, 9 July, at 7.30 pm," the entrainment commentator tweeted.

Fans of the show and other social media users reacted to the message with a flurry of comments.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za