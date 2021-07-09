SABC 1's primetime music entertainment TV show Live Amp will be airing its last season run after more than a decade of keeping the broadcaster's viewers entertained

South African entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his personal social media account to announce the news

Included was a poster of AKA, who is said will headline the premiere of the final season of the show on Friday, 9 July

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Reactions have flooded in from social media to the news that SABC 1's primetime music show Live Amp will be coming to a close.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Thursday posted a poster of rapper AKA, whom it has been announced will perform at the season finale premiere, with the message of the announcement of the show's upcoming last run.

AKA is set to perform at the premiere of the final season of SABC 1's popular music entertainment show, Live Amp. Image: @akaworldwide/ @PhilMphela/ Twitter.

Source: UGC

"After a decade on air, SABC1’s primetime music show Live Amp is ending. The new season, themed The Last Dance, is its farewell run. The final season premieres this Friday, 9 July, at 7.30 pm," the entrainment commentator tweeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Fans of the show and other social media users reacted to the message with a flurry of comments. Briefly News took a look at some of them below.

@gopolang6 tweeted:

"Moving the show from 9 pm was a bad move. LootLove & Warras were fire. But 7.30 pm while you have abo Gomora? SABC was taking chances."

@MulaudziBT wrote:

"Even forgot that the show existed. Over time it seems the show lost its stronghold and influence. Used to be a pre-party before going out. And it seems the more it changed presenters the more it degenerated."

@021McDesi commented:

"Live Amp died after Andile, Sizwe, Phila, Tbo Touch, Bonang, Minnie and LootLove."

@ThabeloRamarumo added:

"They shouldn’t have moved it from 9 pm to 7.30 pm in the first place."

@CpoMahlatshana said:

"They'e going to come up with a show similar to it anyway for that spot, by the same production houses – the reason I stopped watching the entire channel."

Skeem Saam returns with fiery new season after previous SABC 1 blunder

The new season of Skeem Saam finally came to Mzansi TV screens on Tuesday after the SABC's blunder of one day ago.

Understandably, viewers of one of the country's favourite soap opera's were livid, prompting the national broadcaster to explain that it could not air the correct episode due to technical difficulties.

Briefly News reported previously that fans who were anticipating to continue from where the previous season of the hugely popular drama soapie left off, expressed their dismay at the blunder.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za