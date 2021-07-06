‘Skeem Saam’ Returns With Fiery New Season After Previous SABC 1 Blunder

SABC 1's popular TV drama Skeem Saam is back with a bang, a day after the broadcaster aired the wrong episode in place of the newest one from season 10

Viewers reacted to the latest episode of the new season in their numbers as some hilariously criticised the new looks sported by some members of the cast

Fans of Skeem Saam had been waiting with bated breath since Friday last week to see how the drama unravels after a high-octane climax

The new season of Skeem Saam finally came to Mzansi TV screens on Tuesday after the SABC's blunder of one day ago.

Understandably, viewers of one of the country's favourite soap opera's were livid, prompting the national broadcaster to explain that it could not air the correct episode due to technical difficulties.

SABC 1 drama soap 'Skeem Saam’ returned with the newest episode of season 10 on Tuesday. Image: @joy-zelda/ Twitter.

Fans who were anticipating to continue from where the previous season of the hugely popular drama soapie left off, expressed their dismay at the blunder. Briefly News reported on Friday that the season finale concluded on a bombshell with Meikie going to prison.

The show has been trending on Twitter since last night with fans continuing to voice their displeasure at the SABC.

The final episode of season 9 had left fans gasping for air and grappling with high blood pressure as Kwaito and John Maputla, accompanied by MaNtuli, Joyce and Sfiso, went to get the much-anticipated DNA tests done to confirm whether Kwaito was indeed John's son.

Lo and behold, the story reached fever-pitch when the doctor confirmed that there was a 99.9 per cent probability of John being Kwaito's father. At the same time, Meikie, who has been as scary as ever off-late, was making her way to be part of the reading of the results.

In the end, Meikie, who was carrying a gun, lost it and when she saw John in a heart to heart with Kwaito, cocked it in a fiery scene resembling the set of an action movie. She was arrested and taken to the holding cells following the chaotic scene with MaNtuli and Kwaito fighting for their lives in hospital.

Social media reacts to latest Skeem Saam episode

